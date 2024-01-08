Comelec voter's registration to resume Feb.

Provincial Commission on Elections (Comelec) Supervisor Ian Lee Ananoria said the registration of voters in Negros Occidental will resume in February for next year's midterm elections.

Ananoria said the voter's registration will run from February to September of this year.

The filing of the Certificate of Candidacy, meanwhile, will take place in September for the candidates in the 2025 elections.

Aside from shopping malls, Ananoria said they will release a list of other venues where the public could register.

He also urged those who will be registering to do it at the earliest possible time to avoid the long lines in the last few weeks of filing.

Negros Occidental is one of the vote-rich provinces in the country, with 2,014,726 registered voters.*