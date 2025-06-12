Comelec-Western Visayas honors Army, police, partners for peaceful 2025 elections

THE Commission on Elections in Western Visayas (Comelec 6) awarded key military and law enforcement leaders for their critical roles in ensuring the peaceful and orderly conduct of the 2025 National and Local Elections during the Regional Joint Security Control Center (RJSCC) 6 Assessment and Exit Conference on June 11, 2025, at Camp Martin Delgado, Fort San Pedro, Iloilo City.

Major General Michael Samson, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division, and Brigadier General Nhel Richard E. Patricio, commander of the 301st Infantry (Bayanihan) Brigade, received Plaques of Commendation from Assistant Regional Election Director Lawyer Wil Arsenio.

“Comelec may have led the way, but this achievement is shared. It belongs to every agency that stood by us, to every worker who showed up early and stayed late, and to every citizen who chose to participate in the peaceful conduct of the midterm elections,” Arsenio said.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), and Commodore Philipps Soria, commander of the Coast Guard District Western Visayas, were also commended for their contributions to maintaining election security.

Officers from the 3ID, Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Coast Guard, and Comelec also received Certificates of Appreciation and Commendation for their outstanding service.

Numerous partner agencies and stakeholders were recognized for supporting the electoral process, including the Department of Education (DepEd), Commission on Higher Education (Ched), Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Civil Service Commission (CSC), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Justice (DOJ), Philippine Information Agency (PIA), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV), and the National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel).

During the conference, each agency presented assessments, observations, accomplishments, and lessons learned from their election duties, forming a comprehensive review aimed at strengthening future electoral activities in the region.

Samson thanked Comelec 6 for the recognition and praised the dedication of the 3ID troops.

“We are deeply grateful for the recognition given by Comelec. It is a testament to the dedication of every soldier who worked with discipline and professionalism throughout the election period," he said.

Samson expresses gratitude to partner government agencies for their trust and collaboration, highlighting the importance of unity in ensuring a reliable, peaceful, and successful electoral process.

He assured that the Army will continue to support Comelec and the democratic processes in Western Visayas.

“The 3ID will remain steadfast in its support, extending the same level of commitment and assistance in future electoral exercises to uphold the democratic rights of the people of Western Visayas,” Samson added. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)