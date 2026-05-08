Communist group member arrested

AN ALLEGED member of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) who was also listed as the fifth most wanted person in Negros Island Region (NIR) was arrested during Manhunt Charlie operation by the Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) in Barangay San Miguel, La Carlota City, Negros Occidental on May 6, 2026.

Police identified the suspect as alias Ben-Ben, 35, alleged member of Yunit Militia (YM), Central Negros 1 (CN1), KR-NCBS, and a resident of Purok Inarawis, Barangay Quintin Remo, Moises Padilla.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the suspect was arrested by personnel of Sagay City Police Station by virtue of warrant of arrest for murder.

She said the suspect was allegedly involved in a shooting incident in Moises Padilla in 2023, wherein he, together with his four co-principals, invited the victim outside his house to supposedly talk, and thereafter shot him.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Sagay City Police Station.

Malong noted that PRO-NIR’s intensified its campaign against wanted persons in the region.

She said the successful operation underscores PRO-NIR’s intensified campaign against wanted persons and its unwavering commitment to neutralize members of Communist Terrorist Groups involved in criminal activities.

She added that it also showed the effectiveness of intelligence-driven operations and the relentless coordination among police units in tracking down fugitives who pose threats to public safety and community security.

Malong said the PRO-NIR remains steadfast in strengthening its anti-criminality and counter-insurgency efforts across the region through sustained law enforcement operations aimed at preserving peace and order, protecting communities, and ensuring that no offender can evade the long arm of the law. (MAP)