Community-based DRRM training held for Victorias trainers

Some 75 participants finished the Community-Based Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Training of Trainers at the City Resort Pavilion, April 26.

The training aims to enhance disaster preparedness in local communities and equip participants with the knowledge, skills, and right attitude necessary to implement effective DRRM approaches before, during, and after disasters strike.

It shall also empower communities to effectively utilize local resources and capacities to prepare for disasters and adopt measures to reduce vulnerability.

Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez graced and shared his message during the training.

Representatives from various DRMM in Negros Occidental namely Cadiz and Sagay Cities, and Municipalities of EB Magalona and Manapla including all barangays of the City gathered for the training.

Resource speakers were OCD VI Chief Capacity Building Officer Engr. Paul Joseph Nogra, from OCD VI Training Section Jessle Joy Perales; DRRM Personnel Jose Yusay III (Hinoba-an); Dr. Merijene Ortizo, Angel Grace Gumban, Rodrigo Padasas III (Bago); and Fairy Andrico (Pontevedra).

Various offices were involved in the initiative, including CSWDO, CPDO, VCENRO, CHO, VET, DILG, BFP, DEP-ED, CSAV, VMC, and the Red Cross Bacolod Chapter.

The comprehensive training and collaboration guarantee more resilient communities in the face of disasters, ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents. (PR)