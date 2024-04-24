Company addresses concern on dust in Silay

Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. which owns the solar power plant in Barangay E. Lopez, SilayCity, Negros Occidental assured the residents that they are addressing the problem of dust at their site.

Some residents claimed they were affected by the dust from the ongoing plant development.

"Citicore is taking this matter seriously and is taking steps to control the situation," the company said in a statement on Tuesday, April 23.

"Dust control measures such as daily soil watering have been in place since the start of the project but intensely dry weather conditions are creating higher levels of dust than normal," the company said.

It also said, "We are implementing enhanced measures through the installation of dust nets adjacent to residential areas and limiting speed limits for vehicles. We will also be using molasses to thicken the soil and lessen the dry particles that can be blown in the wind."

It further said that they are keeping in touch with the barangay and the local government unit to provide assistance for affected members of the community.

"This is an isolated case in our construction of solar plants. We assure the community that we are working round the clock to address this issue and request their cooperation. We will provide updates as soon as possible," the company further assured.

Residents of two puroks in Barangay Rizal are complaining about the health hazard caused by too much dust from the solar farm.

A resident, who asked not to be named, said they have been suffering from the dust for two months already since the start of the dry spell.

The complainant said they had already brought up the matter with the managementtooke solar company and the barangay officials and that they had agreed that the company would not do the work unless they made some measures to contain the dust.

The resident said the company had put a net but it did not contain the dust.

The resident also claimed that the company continued with its groundwork despite the agreement.

The villager said they are not against any development project but they are worried about their health and the hazards brought by the dust in their daily lives.

Citicore held the groundbreaking ceremony of the Phase 2 of its solar plants on February 20.

The solar project is located in a 69-hectare property of the Ramos family which is covered by a 25-year lease agreement in Barangay Esutaquio Lopez, Silay City. It is projected to produce 69 megawatts of solar power.*