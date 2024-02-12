Completion of 20 buildings for 4PH program eyed before Sona

The completion of 20 buildings for the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program, also known as the 4PH Program, in Bacolod City, is being eyed before the State of the Nation (Sona) of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. this coming July.

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Benitez said that based on his discussion with Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar, Secretary of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, they will finish all 20 buildings so that it will have an impact during the turnover in the presence of the president.

There are also 4PH programs in other localities in the province.

Marcos was supposed to lead the awarding of the housing units to 288 buyer-beneficiaries under the 4PH Program in December.

Bacolod City is the first local government unit (LGU) in the country to have signed a memorandum of agreement with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) to implement the administration’s flagship shelter program.

In Bacolod, the awardees will include informal settler families earning the equivalent minimum monthly wage of P10,000 and qualified to take out long-term housing loans under the Pag-Ibig Fund.

They will benefit from the DHSUD subsidy and pay a reduced monthly amortization of P2,300 for 30 years.

Each condo housing unit has an area of 24 square meters, priced at P1.02 million or P50,000 per square meter for a four-storey building.*