Completion of diversion channel set this year

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has asked the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to finish the construction of the Diversion Channel at Burgos Street, Reclamation Area, within this year.

Benitez said yesterday the construction of the flood control project took longer because of some issues with the Bredco Port.

He said the DPWH earlier asked permission from Bredco Port to pass through to their area for the pipe laying towards the sea, but Bredco also had a plan to reclaim so the project implementation took longer.

“ I already sent a letter to the management of Bredco Port to allow the project to continue. So within a year, it’s expected to be completed,” he added.

The mayor noted that the Diversion Channel is a flood control project designed to convey excess flood waters and reduce the risk of flooding areas in the city.

Benitez stressed that the Diversion Channel will address the flood problem in the downtown area along SM City.

“The water from various drainages will pass through the Diversion Channel that can cater a big volume of water,” he said.

The mayor disclosed that the DPWH was only given two years to finish the project./MAP