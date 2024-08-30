Comprehensive plan to enforce curfew for minors asked

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has tasked Barangay Singcang-Airport Captain Caesar Distrito to make a comprehensive plan for the implementation of City Ordinance (CO) No. 331 or the curfew ordinance for minors.

Distrito, also a spokesperson of Benitez, said yesterday that the barangays must strictly enforce the curfew ordinance for minors.

“Our mayor wants the full implementation of curfew ordinance for minors to the 61 barangays in Bacolod,” he said.

He added the barangays should pass an ordinance to strictly enforce the curfew ordinance for minors.

Distrito stressed that it should be a comprehensive implementation in the 61 barangays.

“Our curfew plan will be submitted to the mayor, Liga ng mga Barangay as well as to the City Council for its approval, which may include the budgetary requirements, and policies, among others,” he said.

Distrito noted that only a few barangays were implementing the curfew ordinance for minors.

The City Legal Office (CLO) earlier urged all the barangay officials to strictly CO No. 331.

City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. earlier said the barangay should impose CO No. 331 or an Ordinance providing special protection for children during nighttime by imposing a curfew on minors from 10 p.m. to 4:00 the following morning.

Ting noted that a siren blast all be sounded at 9:45 p.m. as a warning signal to be followed by another siren blast at 10 p.m.

Ting said a siren blast shall likewise be sounded at 4 a.m. the following morning as a signal that the curfew for minors is over.

He said it had been observed that several minors had been seen outside their homes around 10 p.m.

For the first offense, violators will be given a warning and eight hours of community service for the second offense, and for the third and subsequent offense will also do 16 hours of community service and an additional eight hours for every other subsequent offense. /MAP