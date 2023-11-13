Cong. Benitez joins PBBM's political party

Negros Occidental Third District Rep. Francisco Benitez joined the political party of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas.

Benitez joined the party with 10 other lawmakers.

With Benitez were Richard Gomez (4th District, Leyte), Ralph Wendel Tulfo (2nd District, Quezon City), Maria Jamina Katherine Agarao (4th District, Laguna), Glona Labadlabad (2nd District, Zamboanga del Norte), Marlyn Primicias-Agabas (6th District, Pangasinan), Florida Robes (San Jose, del Monte City), Leody Tarriela (Occidental Mindoro), Rosanna Vergara (3rd District, Nueva Ecija), and Linabelle Villarica (4th District, Bulacan).

Several local officials also took their oath as PFP members.

The local officials were led by Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin "Benhur" Abalos Jr., Quirino Gov. Dakila Carlo Cua, Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Torres, Cabanatuan City Mayor Myca Vergara, Meycauayan City Mayor Henry Villarica, Cabanatuan City Vice Mayor Julius Cesar Vergara, and Surallah Vice Mayor Antonio Bendita.

Except for Tulfo, a member of the Nacionalista Party, Agarao, who was from Lakas-CMD, and Tarriela and Cua, who belonged to the Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan (PDDS), all new PFP members were from the PDP-Laban.

South Cotabato 1st District Rep. Isidro Lumayag will also take his oath as a PFP member.*