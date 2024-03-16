Congress ratifies measure increasing public school teachers’ allowance

THE Congress ratified on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, the measure seeking to double the annual teaching allowance for public school teachers from P5,000 to P10,000.

Senator Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., chairperson of the Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation, delivered to the plenary the bicameral conference committee on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill (SBN) 1964 and House Bill 9682, or the "Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo" Act.

This means that the measure is up for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s signature for its passage into law.

"This victory belongs to you and to all the youth you embrace and enrich with your service," Revilla said.

"Our dear teachers have long waited for the passage of this measure that institutionalizes the granting of the teaching allowance. From the very beginning, we recognize their incomparable sacrifice and concern for our students whether inside or outside the school," he added.

The allowance will be used for the purchase of supplies and other teaching material. It would not be subjected to income taxes, provided that the total amount of benefits received by the teachers does not exceed the threshold provided by the country’s tax code.

Revilla said they recognize and honor the heroism and selflessness of teachers in molding the youth for the country’s future.

The senator stressed that the Constitution mandated that the education sector shall have the highest allocation in the annual national budget. However, public school teachers complained that they do not receive enough compared to their duties and obligations.

"The role played by our teachers in life has been etched in history and the future of our youth. But this indelible mark of their role in society is in clear contrast with the susceptibility of the benefits they receive to be changed or, worse, to be revoked," Revilla said.

"This is the very reason why we are here today, to lend our voices to our dear Filipino teachers," he added. (SunStar Philippines)