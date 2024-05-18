Congressional hearing on implementation of modernization program set

The House Committee on Transportation will conduct a hearing on May 21 regarding the implementation of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) in the country, Bacolod City Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran said Friday, May 17.

Familiaran said the hearing will be led by Antipolo City Representative Romeo Acop with the representatives of the transport sectors in the country.

On May 7, Familiaran submitted the approved resolution of the City Council to the Congress urging the Congress to expedite the passage of legislative measures that will adequately address and cushion the impact of the brewing crises consequent to the public utility vehicle modernization program of the government.

Familiaran said on May 14, Richard Osmeña, a representative from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) national office, visited his office and met with the transport groups in Bacolod.

He said the transport groups aired their sentiments to Osmeña about the problem in their cooperatives.

“They aired the same complaints against the cooperatives, they have no meetings, financial statements as well as no dividends. So, the government should interfere because it’s the program of the government,” he added.

Familiaran noted that the transport groups are not against the modernization program, but they only need clear management of the cooperatives.

“The LTFRB should address this problem for the assurance of the drivers,” Familiaran said.

He said they expect that after May 15, there will be no apprehension of the traditional jeepney drivers who failed to consolidate.*