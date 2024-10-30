Congressional inquiry on alleged irregularities over P1.4B loan against Gallego to start Nov.5

The congressional inquiry on the alleged irregularities involving the P1.4 billion loan of Silay City Mayor Joedith Gallego will start on November 5.

In a letter addressed to Gallego dated October 24, 2024, Abang Lingkod Partylist Rep. Joseph Stephen "Caraps" Paduano, chair of the Committee on Public Accounts stated that on September 9, 2024, he delivered a privilege speech, addressing alleged irregularities in the procurement process of infrastructure and other projects amounting to P1.4 billion by the local government of Silay City.

"In accordance with the rules of the House of Representatives, the speech has been referred to the Committee on Public Accounts, which I chair, for appropriate action," Paduano stated.

Accordingly, the Committee will be conducting its initial deliberation on the said issues raised in the privilege speech on November 5, 2024 (Tuesday) at 9:00 A.M. at Belmonte Hall, South Wing Area in Congress.

Paduano explained that the investigation is in connection with the procurement process of infrastructure and other projects amounting to 1.4B pesos by the local government of Silay City including the construction of Silay City New Government Center amounting to P500 million.

Gallego when asked said that he would attend the hearing but he would see first because of events about the celebration of El Cinco de November.

Also invited at the hearing of Paduano are the City Administrator, officials and members of the Bids and Awards Committee, the City Engineering Office, the Silay City OBO, as well as the Budget, Accounting, and Treasury offices involved in this matter. (TDE)