Congressional inquiry on Gallego's alleged anomaly may start in November

Abang Lingkod Partylist Rep. Stephen Paduano revealed Monday that the House Committee on Public Accounts that he chairs may start this coming month of November the investigation into the alleged anomalies in the procurement against Silay City Joedith Gallego and other officials.

Paduano also described as flimsy on Gallego's claims that the congressional inquiry is political harassment and is just based on allegations.

"Every time there is a complainant filed in my committee it must be under oath and duly notarized affidavit, with an adverse report from the Commission on Audit, copy of the complaint to the Office of the Ombudsman," Paduano explained.

Paduano also warned Gallego that he would be cited for contempt once the investigations start and if Gallego will lambast or say anything against him.

Paduano, the designated caretaker of Negros Occidental 3rd district, in a privilege speech last month at the House of Representatives, said it has come to his attention that the Silay City government, led by Gallego, has approved local measures that are allegedly laden with discrepancies, irregularities, and evident partiality.

These acts are particularly concerning, as they involved misuse of public funds that, if not exposed, would cause undue burden and irreparable injury to the constituents of Silay City, the solon added.

Paduano reported that the Silay City government, through the initiative of Mayor Gallego, has entered into a loan agreement with the Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) and the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) to fund his administration’s mega-infrastructure project in the aggregate amount of P1.4 billion.

These would finance the repair and rehabilitation of Silay City Public Market in the amount of P300 million; P300 million each for the construction of a City College and City Coliseum, and P500 million for the construction of a new city hall or city government center. (TDE)