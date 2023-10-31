Construction of 4-storey building at elem. school 25% completed

Bacolod City Lone District Representative Greg Gasataya said Monday, October 30, that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed 25 percent of the construction of the four-storey building at Jose J. Gonzaga Elementary School in Barangay Mansilingan.

Gasataya said the project was implemented by the DPWH, which is composed of 12-classrooms to accommodate all the students at the elementary school.

He said the project has a total budget of P30 million that was taken from the Department of Education (DepEd), adding that the construction of the building is expected to be completed on July 21, 2024.

Gasataya also asked the DPWH to fast-track the construction of the building so that it will be utilized by the school next year.

Gasataya noted that J.J. Gonzaga Elementary School really needs a new building since most of the classrooms are already dilapidated.

Aside from the four-storey building, Gasataya also promised the school’s faculty the improvement of their gymnasium.

He said he already requested a budget for 2024 for the improvement of the dilapidated gymnasium in said school.*