Construction of housing project in Barangay Banago set

The City Government of Bacolod is now finalizing the construction of additional buildings for the housing project in Purok Bayanihan, Barangay Banago.

Councilor Vladimir Gonzalez, chairperson of the City Council committee on housing, said yesterday the construction will start in the next two months with at least 13 buildings.

" Each building will be composed of 279 units and the land development is still ongoing," he said.

He added that it's a privately owned lot, which is 3.5 hectares, and it's a separate project in the Yuhum Residences in Arao relocation site in Barangay Vista Alegre.

Aside from the Barangays Banago and Vista Alegre housing projects, Gonzales noted that the city will also build more buildings along Bredco Port l, while the developer in Barangay Estefania decided to withdraw the project.

He said it's a turn-key project and it is takeout by Pag-IBIG.

The beneficiaries of the housing projects, include the informal settlers earning the equivalent of a minimum monthly wage of P10,000 and are qualified to take out Pag-IBIG long-term housing loans, will benefit from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (DHSUD) subsidy, and will be paying reduced monthly amortizations of P2,300 over a period of 30 years.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez earlier said it’s the target of the city to build 10,000 units for the qualified residents of Bacolod City./MAP.