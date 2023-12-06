Construction of new Manokan Country bldg to affect 50 houses

A total of 50 houses in Barangay 12, Bacolod City will be affected by the development of the Manokan Country, City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said Tuesday, December 5.

Of the 50 houses, some of them will not be given a relocation site because they were already beneficiaries of the housing relocation site of the city but they failed to occupy the area, he said.

“It’s the result of our validation and it’s up to Mayor Alfredo Benitez if he will give assistance to those who are disqualified from the relocation site,” he said.

Barangay 12 Captain JR Alcantara of Bacolod City earlier asked for the assistance of Benitez to give them enough time to demolish the houses of the affected residents for the development of Manokan Country.

On October 20, the city government of Bacolod signed a contract agreement with SM Prime for the redevelopment of the iconic Manokan Country.

Alcantara earlier said SM plans to demolish the affected houses this month to start the construction of the new building in Manokan Country.

He said two of his barangay kagawads would also be affected by the demolition, and there was no dialogue conducted between them and the city.

"We did not know if the city would provide relocation sites to the affected residents. At first, we assumed that only the Manokan Country tenants would be removed from the area,” he added.

The mayor earlier assured the affected residents that there would be no demolition of houses this month, but by January next year, SM Prime will start with the development of the area.

“Let's see what we can do for them,” Benitez said.

The tenants of the Manokan Country will also transfer to their temporary area at the parking lot of the nearby SM City Bacolod from January to March next year.*