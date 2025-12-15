Consumer group asks Bacolod officials to probe selling of PrimeWater

BACOLOD City’s consumer group, Water Watch Advocates, called on Mayor Greg Gasataya and the City Council to investigate the alleged selling of PrimeWater to an unknown entity.

Wennie Sancho, Water Watch Advocates convenor, said he was informed that PrimeWater has been sold, but the buyer remains unknown.

"If true, Water Watch Advocates Convenor and as a consumer is questioning who authorized this sale," he said.

“As a government-owned or controlled corporation (GOCC), can Bacolod City Water District (Baciwa) be sold without proper authorization? Did PrimeWater have the authority to sell this public water utility?” Sancho asked.

"As consumers, we were not informed. This was done secretly and we demand transparency. We have the right under the Constitution to be informed on matters of public concern," he added.

He said the people of Bacolod City deserve answers.

"We call on Gasataya and the City Council to investigate this matter and ensure that the interests of the consumers are protected," he said.

Sancho noted that they will continue to monitor the situation and fight for the rights of the people to access clean, potable and affordable water supply.

In 2020, the Baciwa entered into a 25-year joint venture agreement with PrimeWater.

Bacolod City Lone District Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said in a radio interview that PrimeWater-Bacolod had a new owner.

On Friday, December 12, 2025, the Bacolod Bulk Water Inc. (BBWI), the largest bulk water supplier of Primewater in Bacolod City, asked PrimeWater to settle its outstanding obligations.

The Villar-owned PrimeWater Infrastructure Corp. also settled its outstanding obligations for bulk water supply on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

BBWI also assured the public that there will be no interruption in the bulk water supply and normal operations shall continue to support uninterrupted water service in the city. (MAP)