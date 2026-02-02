Consumer group backs amendments to Magna Carta, Epira

THE Alliance of Concerned Consumers in Electricity and Social Services (Access) has expressed support for the amendments to the Magna Carta for Household Electricity Consumers and the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (Epira).

Wennie Sancho, Access president, said the reforms championed by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) mark a significant step forward in protecting the rights, welfare, and financial interests of ordinary Filipino consumers.

“These amendments are a victory for every Filipino electricity consumer. Access has long advocated for lower rates, stronger protection, and greater transparency. We call on all distribution utilities to fully implement these reforms and for consumers to know their rights and take advantage of these new benefits,” Sancho said.

He added that among the key benefits is lower electricity bills for low-income families.

Sancho noted that the new national uniform lifeline subsidy provides a 100-percent discount on the first 50 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of monthly consumption for Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries and other marginalized households.

“There is also faster and fairer bill dispute resolution, where consumers can now deposit the disputed amount and request meter testing. A simplified service application is now in place, requiring only a government-issued ID, a completed application form, an electrical inspection certificate, and proof of ownership or barangay certification,” Sancho said.

He said these measures cut red tape and make it easier for families to access electricity.

“Stronger protection against disconnection is also provided. Longer notice periods are now required, especially in remote areas, and disconnections during emergencies are prohibited. Above all, consumers will have a greater voice through participation in organizations, public consultations, and access to key service information,” he added.

Sancho also urged consumers in Negros to avail themselves of the Consumers Education and Awareness Program (CEAP) sponsored by Access and to coordinate with their distribution utilities or the ERC for more information on how to avail of these new rights and benefits. (MAP)