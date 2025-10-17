Consumer group backs Negros Power’s proposed partnership with Noneco

THE consumer group Alliance of Concerned Consumers in Electricity and Social Services (Access) has expressed strong support for the proposed partnership between the Northern Negros Electric Cooperative (Noneco) and Negros Electric and Power Corporation (Negros Power).

Access president Wennie Sancho said the move is a crucial step toward modernizing power services and improving consumer welfare in Northern Negros.

He said their group has conducted a series of consumer education and awareness programs in Noneco’s service areas in recent months, listening to residents’ clamor for better service and affordable rates.

Sancho added that Negros Power’s proposal to Noneco should be viewed as a partnership for progress, representing a long-awaited opportunity to address the cooperative’s aging infrastructure and service inefficiencies.

He noted that the partnership could enhance the stability, efficiency, and reliability of the electric distribution system in Northern Negros.

“Like Ceneco, Noneco’s facilities have aged through the years, and modernization is necessary. This partnership can provide the needed capital, technology, and efficiency to meet the growing demands of consumers,” Sancho said.

He cited the positive outcomes of the Ceneco–PHI Joint Venture, which resulted in cheaper rates, improved infrastructure, faster response times, and higher consumer satisfaction in Central Negros.

“Ceneco’s experience showed that cooperation, not resistance, drives progress. Northern Negros can benefit from the same formula — investment, innovation, and accountability,” he said.

“Just look at Bacolod. In just a year, we have fewer brownouts, quicker response, better service, and cheaper rates. That’s the kind of progress Northern Negros consumers deserve too,” he added.

Sancho clarified that the partnership does not equate to privatization but is designed to uplift consumer welfare and modernize service delivery.

“This is not about privatization or conversion but about bringing in expertise and investment to make electricity service more reliable, efficient, affordable, and inclusive — which is of utmost importance to consumers,” Sancho said.

He added that misinformation and misunderstanding may have fueled some opposition, emphasizing the need for information drives and open dialogue to fully inform the public about the agreement’s goals and benefits.

Sancho reiterated that continuous consultation and consumer participation must be prioritized throughout the process. If the proposal is approved, he urged Noneco and Negros Power to hold open forums to ensure transparency, accountability, and improved service quality.

“Consumers must be informed and involved. This partnership should be built on trust and participation,” Sancho said.

He said transparency and education are important to ensure the partnership serves the public effectively.

Noneco, which serves over 200,000 consumers from E.B. Magalona to San Carlos City, covers one of the largest franchise areas in Negros.

He noted the importance of forming consumer alliances to ensure public participation in future consultations and implementation.

He added that if the partnership proceeds, organizations like Access plan to continue monitoring, conducting information drives, and promoting consumer rights.

“This partnership is not a threat; it’s a solution. Noneco needs a partner like Negros Power to bring in the investment and technology that will truly serve the consumers of Northern Negros. Let’s move forward with cooperation, transparency, and a shared vision for progress,” Sancho said. (MAP)