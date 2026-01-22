Consumer group joins call for clear energy roadmap in Visayas

THE Alliance of Concerned Consumers in Electricity and Social Services (Access) has joined the call for a clear energy roadmap in the Visayas region.

Wennie Sancho, Access president, said this is in line with the warning issued by the Cebu Electricity Rights Advocates(Cera), that Cebu is entering a "critical energy" phase by 2026.

He said they raised their concern following a Department of Energy (DOE) projection indicating a potential power crunch across the Visayas within two years.

Sancho noted that the DOE earlier flagged that increasing consumption and delayed construction of new power plants could leave Cebu and neighboring island vulnerable to supply instability.

“Business groups in the manufacturing and export sectors have reportedly raised alarms over escalating energy costs and production delays caused by unstable power supply,” Sancho said.

He said he is set to meet with members of the Alliance of Consumers in Northern Negros (ACNN) to discuss the implications of this new developments and to firm up their support for the proposed joint venture agreement (JVA) between Negros Power and Northern Negros Electric Cooperative Inc. (Noneco).

“Also in progress are the Cebu-Negros Panay Interconnection Projects(Stages 1-3), which aims to strengthen Visayas grid's backbone and improve inter-island energy sharing,” he added.

Sancho stressed that Access and Power Watch Negros Advocates have joined the call of Cera, urging both the DOE and the local utilities to publish a transparent time-bound energy roadmap for the wider Visayas Region, such as the five-year Development Plan implemented by Negros Power in Central Negros.

“Access is strongly urging the local government of northern Negros to expedite the proposed partnership or JVA between Negros Power and Noneco to prepare for dark days ahead as power supply may fall short by 2026,” he said. (MAP)