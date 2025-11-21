Consumer group lauds Negros Power’s penalty-free payment extension

CONSUMER group Alliance of Concerned Consumers in Electricity and Social Services (Access) has lauded the statement of Negros Electric and Power Corp. that there will be no power disconnections and no penalties for unpaid electricity bills covering the period from November 4 to December 31, 2025.

Wennie Sancho, Access president, said that as Typhoon Tino ravaged the region, leaving a trail of destruction and power outages, Negros Power sprang into action.

While the immediate focus was on restoring electricity, he said Negros Power recognized the broader needs of the community.

“Their approach was holistic, understanding that power is not just about electricity but about restoring lives and livelihoods,” Sancho said.

Sancho noted that one of the outstanding initiatives has been Negros Power's flexible payment terms for households consuming 100 kWh or less.

“By offering extended payment deadlines without penalties, Negros Power has given families much-needed economic relief,” Sancho said.

He added that this measure has helped consumers who are still recovering from the storm’s effects.

He also said that Negros Power’s decision not to disconnect services or impose subcharges on unpaid accounts from November 4 to December 31, 2025, has eased the financial burden on households.

“It's a testament to Negros Power's understanding and empathy towards the community's plight,” Sancho said.

Negros Power earlier announced that the average residential electricity rate for November 2025 is P12.23 per kWh, a slight adjustment from last month’s rate. The company added that the commercial rate for the month is P12.28 per kWh.

Sancho said that beyond financial measures, Negros Power has also supported community welfare.

On November 17, 2025, Negros Power provided aid to families affected by Typhoon Tino in Negros Occidental, turning over 100 sacks of rice (25 kilos each) to Arnel Argusar, head of the General Services Office (GSO) of the province.

Sancho said the donation of 100 sacks of rice to the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental reflects Negros Power’s efforts to assist families affected by the storm.

“Such gestures underscore their dedication to helping the community recover and rebuild. We salute Negros Power for their tireless efforts in not only restoring power but also providing much-needed relief and support to the community,” Sancho said.

He added that their actions exemplify the true spirit of corporate social responsibility.

“We hope their example inspires others to follow suit, as together we can build a more resilient and compassionate community. As Central Negros begins the journey towards recovery, the people stand grateful for the unwavering support of Negros Power, a true ally in times of need,” Sancho said. (MAP)