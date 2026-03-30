Consumer group signs manifesto against price hikes

MEMBERS of Alliance of Concerned Consumers in Electricity and Social Services (Access) signed a manifesto against oil price hikes on Monday, March 30, 2025.

"We, the members of the Access, rise up in outrage against the relentless oil price hikes that suffocate our wallets and strangle our livelihoods. The government's inaction is a slap in the face, a betrayal of the people's trust," said Wennie Sancho, Access president.

He said that for too long, they have been forced to bear the brunt of big oil companies' greed and the government's incompetence.

"Prices soar, while our purchasing power plummets. The peso crumbles, and our future dims. We demand an end to this exploitation, an accountability, and relief," he added.

Access also urged the government to implement real solutions, not empty promises.

"Regulate oil prices, boost local production, and prioritize people's welfare over corporate profits," Sancho said.

To the oil companies, he said they will not be silenced.

"Respect our rights, respect our economy. Reduce prices now. We, the consumers, will not be held hostage by oil price extortion. We will fight for our rights, we will fight for justice," he added.

Access also demanded an immediate rollback of oil prices, strict regulation of oil companies, increased transparency in pricing mechanisms, and support for local energy production.

They also called on all consumers to join them in this fight, and stand together against oil price hikes and demand a fair deal. (MAP)