ConsumerNet to address complaints vs. gov’t offices

A network of government agencies, local government units, and other offices is being formed to streamline consumer complaints against them for easier and more effective resolution, an official said Friday.

ConsumerNet, short for consumer networking, is an initiative of the provincial office of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) aimed at bringing all government offices together next week to discuss existing processes relevant to consumer complaints, DTI-Negros Oriental spokesperson Krystle Jade Bato said.

Bato explained that complaints are usually lodged with their office but cannot be acted upon as they are outside DTI's jurisdiction.

Establishing ConsumerNet is DTI’s response to a public clamor on strengthening, promoting, and supporting consumer welfare and protection.

“We do not outright reject a complainant but facilitate referrals to the agency or office concerned as we strongly support and advocate consumer protection,” she said.

However, many clients return to their office, saying their complaints were not attended to, much less resolved, she added.

During the meeting on June 28, these agencies and offices will be asked to present their respective procedures for handling complaints, Bato said.

From there, ConsumerNet will decide which venue or system best serves consumer rights and protection to fast-track the resolution of complaints.

Bato said they would also design a website where users are provided with the necessary information, such as where to file a particular complaint involving specific agency or office. (PNA)