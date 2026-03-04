Contraband seized in jail greyhound operation

SEVERAL contraband items were seized by authorities inside the cells of Metro Bacolod District Jail-Male Dorm (MBDJ-MD) in Bacolod City on March 3, 2026.

The greyhound operation was conducted by personnel of Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP)-Negros Island Region (NIR) with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Jail Chief Inspector Juniven Rey Umadhay, BJMP-NIR spokesperson, said the operation was conducted around 7:30 a.m. followed by drug testing among the persons deprived of liberty (PDL).

Operatives recovered from the PDLs' possession several cellphones, charger, money, improvised bladed weapons and nuisance contraband.

Umadhay said contraband items confiscated were properly documented.

After the greyhound activity, he said the unit jail nurse conducted drug testing to 155 PDLs and all yielded negative results, adding that the activity was successfully completed with no untoward incidents recorded.

Umadhay said they will continue the greyhound operation to emilinate the presence of contraband inside the jail. (MAP)