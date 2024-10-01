Contractor shot dead in Bacolod

A contractor died after he was shot by his friend at Pta. Galaxy Street, Henrietta Village, Barangay Singcang Airport in Bacolod City at about 3:35 p.m. Sunday, September 9.

Police identified the fatality as Aldren Aquino, 30, a contractor of electric plumber and resident of Purok Malapitan, Barangay Alijis Bacolod City.

Captain GreekyCayao, commander of Police Station 8, said yesterday Aquino went to the house of his friend Joshua Montaño, 45, a resident of Purok Kaingin, Barangay Singcang Airport, and confronted him about their missing tools.

He said a heated argument ensued between them and Montaño took his short firearm and shot the victim.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound on his chest. He was brought to the Bacolod Sanitarium Hospital, but he did not survive while the suspect fled.

Cayao said Aquino used to offer jobs to Montaño for a construction project in Bacolod City.

He said the suspect, who is still at large, will be charged for a murder case. /MAP.