Coordinating action team to address water woes formed

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has issued Executive Order No. 14 organizing a coordinating action team to expedite the implementation of a vital infrastructure project aimed at improving the supply of water in Bacolod City.

Benitez, who signed the EO on March 8, said access to clean and reliable water is a fundamental necessity for the health and well-being of every resident of Bacolod City.

He said there have been reports that several barangays of the city have been experiencing water shortages and interruptions, adversely affecting the daily lives and livelihoods of its residents.

“This is also being aggravated by the adverse effect of the current El Nino phenomenon,” he added.

The mayor noted that one of the recognized causes of water shortage is the difficulty of acquiring ownership or road right of ways in areas where the water pipes need to pass through in order to supply water to the city.

Benitez said acquiring road right of way for infrastructure projects is essential for the development and improvement of road networks in the city.

“There is a need to expedite the process of acquiring road right of way to facilitate the implementation of vital infrastructure projects which necessitate the intervention of the City in order to mitigate the immediate problem of water shortage in Bacolod,” he said.

The coordinating action team will be led by the mayor with his vice chairperson, Dr. Anna Maria Laarni Pornan of Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO), and its members, councilors Psyche Marie Sy, Claudio Puentevella, representatives of Baciwa-PrimeWater, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), National Water Resources Board, City Legal Office, City Assessor, City Engineer's Office, the City Administrator, the City Budget Office, City Health Office, and Bacolod Environment Natural Resources Office.

The coordinating action team was tasked to come up with a coordinated action and approach plan to aid the expeditious implementation of the vital infrastructure project for the city aimed at improving the supply of water in Bacolod City.

They were also asked to build effective collaboration between and among agencies and offices both in the government and private sector with the aim to streamline and expedite the resolution of any issue or problems that will be encounter in the implementation of vital infrastructure project from the inception up to its completion, and to develop and implement short-term and long-term strategies to address water shortages and ensure the provision of adequate water supply to all residents.*