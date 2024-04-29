Cop fatally shot by 7-year-old son who supported his mother in NegOcc

A policeman was shot and killed by his seven-year-old son, who had sided with his mother during their quarrel inside their house in Purok Eba, Barangay Andres Bonifacio, Sagay City, Negros Occidental, last Saturday, April 27, 2024.

The fatality was identified as Police Officer 3 Lernie Luntayao Alacha, 44, who was assigned to the Sagay City Police Station.

According to the investigation, Alacha asked her live-in partner Iren Dayanan about some messages from her followers that he spotted on Tiktok while they were eating lunch.

This caused the couple to argue, leading to a violent altercation.

Their son who witnessed the incident took his father's Glock 17 9mm service firearm from inside the room and shot the victim in close range.

Alacha died instantly after being shot in the neck. (DVG, TPT)