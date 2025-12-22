Cop hurt after hit with a steel pipe

A POLICE officer was injured after being struck with a steel pipe by a 58-year-old suspect along Luzuriaga Street in the Central Market area of Barangay 12, Bacolod City, at around 7:50 a.m. on Monday, December 22, 2025.

Records from the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) showed that the victim, a 48-year-old police officer assigned to the BCPO and a resident of Barangay Sum-ag, sustained a head injury.

Investigation revealed that the officer was walking along Luzuriaga Street near the Central Market when he was suddenly hit on the head from behind with a steel pipe by the suspect, identified by police as alias “Juan,” a resident of Barangay Bata, Bacolod City.

The suspect then allegedly pulled out a knife from his waist and attempted to stab the officer without any apparent provocation.

In self-defense, the police officer fired his service firearm, hitting the suspect in the right leg.

Both the officer and the suspect were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

Police Station 1 is conducting a thorough investigation to determine the motive and the filing of appropriate charges against the suspect. (MAP)