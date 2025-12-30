Cop hurt in stabbing; suspect arrested

A POLICEMAN who responded to a commotion was injured after he was stabbed by a 29-year-old suspect in Purok Lacson, Barangay Caliban, Murcia, Negros Occidental, on December 28, 2025.

Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) records revealed that the victim, a 36-year-old, was a Police Staff Sergeant assigned to the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO).

The victim sustained multiple stab wounds, and is now in stable condition.

The suspect, who was identified as alias “Roian”, a resident of Barangay Pandanon, Don Salvador Benedicto, Negros Occidental, was also arrested in joint manhunt operation of Murcia Municipal Police Station, Nocppo Mobile Force Company, Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region Intelligence Division, Nocppo Intelligence Unit, and BCPO in Purok Mabuhay, Barangay Pandanon, Don Salvador Benedicto.

Investigation showed the victim, who was at his friend’s house in Murcia, was awakened by a commotion in Purok Lacson around 4:40 a.m.

The victim tried to pacify the situation, but the suspect allegedly drew a bladed weapon and attacked him several times and fled.

Police recovered from the crime scene a bladed weapon, and the victim’s issued firearm was properly accounted for and turned over to the case investigator.

Colonel Dennis Wenceslao, Nocppo director, immediately ordered a manhunt operation that led to the arrest of the suspect in Barangay Pandanon, Don Salvador Benedicto around 4 p.m.

Wenceslao assured the public that the incident was swiftly and professionally handled, demonstrating the police’s firm commitment to protecting its personnel and maintaining peace and order in the community. (MAP)