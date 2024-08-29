Cops from 3 regions deployed to KOJC as Quiboloy search continues

Police officers from three other regions have been deployed to the compound of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) in Davao City amid the continuing search for its wanted leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Wednesday.

In a phone interview, PNP Director for Police Community Relations, Brig. Gen. Roderick Augustus Alba, said personnel of the Police Regional Offices (PRO) 10 (Northern Mindanao), 12 (Soccksargen), and 13 (Caraga) have been deployed to augment the civil disturbance management (CDM) force of PRO-11 (Davao) in the ongoing search.

“It's because PRO-11 does not have enough resources in terms of human and material resources, considering this high-profile case involving the leader of a big church group. It really needs support from other units. The area is too big compared to Camp Crame, actually approximately 32 hectares, so the more than 2,000 personnel earlier deployed is, in fact, not enough," Alba said.

He said the police officers initially deployed for the mission also have to rest, hence, the need for them to be substituted by officers from other units.

"The CDM should be there. That is the mandate of PNP – to maintain peace and order and security and safety for everyone not only the members of KOJC, even the communities surrounding the area. This is the reason for the presence of our CDM units – to prevent other crimes from happening," he added.

The search for Quiboloy inside the KOJC compound, which began early Saturday, is on its fifth day, with the police still trying to find the entrance to the underground bunker where the televangelist is believed to be hiding.

Meanwhile, PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil acknowledged the temporary protection order (TPO) issued by the Davao Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 15, mandating the removal of all forms of barricades, barriers, or blockades that prevent KOJC members from accessing the compound.

“It is important to clarify that the TPO does not hinder the enforcement of the lawful arrest warrants issued against KOJC leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and four others. As affirmed by the Supreme Court, this order does not obstruct the PNP's duty to serve these warrants, and we will continue to do so with the highest respect for legal procedures and human rights,” Marbil said in a separate statement.

He said the actions taken by the PNP, including the establishment of security measures around the KOJC compound, are solely in line with its responsibility to carry out "proper and lawful execution of justice" and are not meant to infringe upon the rights or freedom of KOJC members.

The PNP earlier said it would file a clarificatory petition before the lower court regarding the TPO. (PNA)