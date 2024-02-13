Cops seize P4-M shabu in southern Negros sting op

A drug bust operation in Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental, Monday morning yielded 600 grams of shabu worth PHP4.08 million and apprehended three suspects, all residents of Mindanao.

The suspects Lykey “Mikel” Sania Vina, 38; Hamid Rahim Sanggacala, 19; and Cherry “Ayna” Balos Tuazon, 35, are all residents of Barangay Sta. Elena, Iligan City, Lanao Del Norte.

Operatives of the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) Special Operations Unit - Western Visayas headed by Capt. Rosalino Pugoy Jr. led the operation around 7:40 a.m. during a meet-up in Hacienda San Lucas, Barangay Hilamonan.

In a radio interview, Lt. Col. Roberto Indiape Jr., chief of Kabankalan City Police Station, said the PDEG has long been monitoring the activities of the suspects.

Indiape said the suspects traveled from Bacolod to Kabankalan to meet their contact.

"Until finally, the buy-bust was consummated today. From their point of origin, they would pass by the area and drop the contraband to their contacts," he added.

The suspects, on board a Mitsubishi Mirage vehicle, sold PHP111,000 of the prohibited substance to an undercover police officer.

During their arrest, operatives recovered from their possession five big knot-tied plastic sachets of shabu weighing 600 grams priced at PHP6,800 per gram.

The suspects are now in the custody of the Kabankalan City Police Station. (PNA)