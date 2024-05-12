Corn, rice farmers get P11.8-M agricultural assistance, inputs

The “Binhi sang Probinsiya” was recently launched with a ceremonial corn harvesting, and distribution of rice and corn agricultural inputs, worth a total of P11.8 million to corn and rice-based farmers.

The activity was held at Negros First Integrated Agricultural Center (NFIAC) in Brgy. Cabadiangan, Himamaylan City, Friday (May 4, 2024), attended by Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson, 5th District Rep. Dino Yulo, 5th District Board Members Rita Gatuslao and Anton Occeño, 6th District Board Member Jeffrey Tubola, Himamaylan City Mayor Raymund Tongson, Jr., and OIC Provincial Agriculturist Dr. Dina Genzola, among others.

The project, supervised by the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA), has three components, the Seed Production and Certification, Sustainable Integrated Farming, and Support for the Establishment of Corn Production in Various Demo Farms of the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental.

The Seed Production and Certification aims to enhance the production of high-quality seeds for the farmers.

The P5 million project cost include NFIAC Demo Farm inputs such as purchase of registered rice seeds, fertilizers, and labor costs, as well as assistance to the Negros Occidental Seed Growers and Agriculture Cooperative (NOSGACO).

Meanwhile, the Sustainable Integrated Farming aims to support integrated farming systems for lowland and upland farmers who are engaged in sugarcane, corn, and rice-based farming systems in the province.

The project will promote crop diversification by distributing leguminous crops and assorted vegetables for production to augment the income of farmers, and increase availability of good quality corn seeds.

Corn shellers and manual corn seeders will also be available to assist the farmers in planting and corn milling activities.

The initial target beneficiaries include the LGUs of San Carlos City, Calatrava, Murcia, Cadiz City, La Castellana, Isabela, Moises Padilla, Himamaylan City, Binalbagan, Kabankalan City, Ilog, Cauayan, and Hinobaan.

Corn production facilities will also be established in various demo farms of the province for the benefit of farmers engaged in corn production; the project include provision of certified corn seeds, fertilizers, and profiling of related expenses and activities. (PR)