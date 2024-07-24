Coronica assumes post as the new BCPO-OIC

Colonel Joeresty Coronica assumed his post as the new officer-in-charge of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) effective Tuesday, July 23.

Coronica, an outgoing director of Iloilo City Police Station, said he received the order on Monday evening, July 22, and the turn-over ceremony was held on Tuesday afternoon at the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas.

Coronica replaced Colonel Noel Aliño, who served as police director of BCPO for at least one year.

Aliño was also transferred to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) National Capital Region.

Coronica, a native of Barangay Mansilingan, Bacolod City, was also formerly assigned to the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo).

Coronica said that he will hold a meeting with the station commanders today, July 24, at the BCPO.

" I will use the same template that I'm using in Iloilo City including the lessons that I've learned in the implementation of the programs like the campaign in illegal drugs among others," he said.

He added that he will also continue and improve the programs of Aliño at BCPO.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said he is hopeful that Coronica will perform his duties to maintain the peace and order in the city.

For his part, Aliño also expressed his gratitude to all the BCPO personnel as well as to the city officials.

During his stint as city police director, Aliño improved the grounds of BCPO headquarters and the construction of Police Stations 5, 7, and 10./MAP