Coronica: Filipino-Chinese bizman killed by gun-for-hire

A LOCAL Filipino-Chinese businessman was killed by gun-for-hire using a firearm loaded with a special bullet to make sure that he dies, Colonel Joeresty Coronica, Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) director, said Thursday, September 11, 2025.

Coronica said Romie Li, 52, owner of Bacolod Republic Hardware Inc. and a resident of Barangay Taculing, Bacolod City, was shot in the back of the head, leading to his death at the hospital.

He said they now have the identity of the suspect, who has a standing warrant of arrest for attempted murder and violation of Republic Act 10591, or Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

He added that it was a combined effort of the intelligence investigation and community relation operations of BCPO where they managed to come up with the photo of the suspect, which was also positively identified by the witnesses.

Coronica noted that before the incident, the gunman was already in the area waiting for the victim’s arrival.

Investigation showed that the victim, who was accompanied by his mother and employees, was about to open his store when the suspect fired at him several times around 7:50 a.m.

Coronica said the victim was hit with a special hollow-point bullet that it expands when it hits the target.

He said the gunman and his two other companions, who served as a lookout and driver, fled using a sports utility vehicle (old model) without a plate number.

The police already secured a copy of the footage of closed-circuit television (CCTV) in the area.

Coronica said they are eyeing business or personal grudges as possible motives in the killing of the victim.

“Since it’s a gun-for-hire so there must be somebody behind the killing,” he said.

He added that they are now coordinating with the family of the victim to determine his activities before the incident.

“We are taking this seriously and we will do our best to maintain the peace and order in the city,” Coronica said.

The Bacolod City Council also approved a resolution condemning the violent killing of a local businessman, expressing condolences to the family, and urging the BCPO’s immediate actions to strengthen community safety and prevent further incidents.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Em Ang, chairperson of the City Council committee on health.

Ang said the killing of the victim has caused profound grief, alarm, and concern among residents, business owners, and visitors in the city.

“The City Council condemns in the strongest possible terms all act of violence and extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, employees, and patrons affected by this tragic loss,” she said.

She said the safety and security of residents, workers, business owners, and visitors is a top priority of the city, and violent incidents of this nature demand immediate, coordinated action by the City Government, law enforcement, civic organizations, and regional partners.

Ang said that effective prevention and response require both short-term measures to restore public safety and confidence and longer-term investments in crime reduction, violence interruption, environmental design, and community engagement. (MAP)