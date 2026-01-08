Coronica reshuffles 7 police station commanders

BACOLOD City Police Office (BCPO) Director Colonel Joeresty Coronica implemented a minor reshuffling at the BCPO on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, affecting seven police stations.

The change of command of seven police stations was announced by Coronica during the turnover ceremony at the BCPO gymnasium.

Police Captain Francis Depasucat, commander of Police Station 1, was replaced by Captain Efren Legada; Captain Rondy Tapang, commander of Police Station 3, was replaced by Captain Andro Ma-apni; Captain Hazel Oropel, commander of Police Station 5, was replaced by Captain Ramie Sayson; and Captain Rosalino Pugoy, commander of Police Station 6, was replaced by Captain Peter John Ramos.

Police Captain Jay-r Reyes will also occupy the post of Police Station 7 commander Captain Dax Santillan. Captain Sherwin Galupar will occupy the post of Police Station 8 commander Captain Greeky Cayao, while Captain Genus David will occupy the post of Police Station 10 commander Captain Glenn Montaño.

Coronica said the newly assigned station commanders were given three months to deliver results, or face possible relieve from their post.

He said the reshuffling of station commanders will address the organizational requirements, particularly for some officers who were due to schooling, while others were part of the regular rotation after nearly two years in their post.

Coronica reminded the police officials to perform their duties with dedication, professionalism, and integrity, and to give their best in their new assignments.

He also emphasized that excellence in service and the building of a strong service reputation is essential in strengthening public trust and confidence in the police force.

Coronica also reaffirmed its commitment to leadership development, organizational effectiveness, and the continuous delivery of quality police service to the people of Bacolod City. (MAP)