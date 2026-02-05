Coronica set to be relieved in Bacolod

BACOLOD City Police Office (BCPO) Director Colonel Joeresty Coronica confirmed that he is only waiting for his reassignment order from the Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR).

Coronica said Mayor Greg Gasataya already received the list of five candidates from the PRO-NIR to be the new director of BCPO.

He said PRO-NIR Director Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay is also awaiting the mayor’s decision on which of the five nominees will be chosen to lead the BCPO.

He added that the mayor has 15 days to reply to the letter of Ibay, after which, if no response is received, the Philippine National Police will appoint a police official to supervise the BCPO.

Coronica, who is up for promotion, noted that he served as police director of Iloilo City Police Office for one year, five months and 27 days and another one year and six months in BCPO.

"It's almost three years of being a city director, so I need to transfer to other posts for a career development," Coronica said.

He said the mayor's decision is expected to be released this week and probably, he will be temporarily transferred to PRO-NIR headquarters.

Coronica, a native of Barangay Mansilingan, Bacolod City, disclosed that as a BCPO director, he delivered leadership with sincerity to the people of Bacolod. (MAP)