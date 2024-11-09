Coronica urges council to amend CCTV ordinance

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) director Colonel Joeresty Coronica urged the City Council to amend the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) Ordinance to require all business establishments to install CCTV within their building.

Coronica said yesterday the installation of CCTV is a big help to monitor and solve the crime incidents in the city.

“ It’s part of the city’s program the installation of the CCTV cameras in the strategic areas to monitor the flooding barangays, but on the part of the police, the CCTV cameras serve as strong evidence in solving the crime so even the small business establishment must put up a CCTV,” he said.

He added the police can backtrack the CCTV to determine the identity of the suspects.

Aside from the putting up of the CCTV, Coronica said the City Council should also specify the placement of the CCTV for the clear identification of the individuals who are entering the building.

He said that he already discussed it with the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) along with the City Mayor’s Office and he is hopeful that Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez will also ask the City Council for the amendment of the ordinance.

Councilor Al Victor Espino, chairperson of the City Council’s committee on laws and ordinances, earlier said the city has three ordinances relative to CCTV.

These local legislations have provisions like requiring establishments to install CCTV cameras, barangay-based installation, and installation at high traffic areas in the city. /MAP.