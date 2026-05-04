Council asks CEO to install, repair street lights in major thoroughfares

THE Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution requesting the City Engineer’s Office (CEO), through Mayor Greg Gasataya, to undertake the installation, repair, and energization of street lights along major thoroughfares, highways, and streets in the city, particularly the Bacolod Airport Highway, to ensure public safety, security, and enhanced visual appeal.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Em Ang, chairperson of the City Council committee on health and sanitation.

Ang said adequate and functional street lighting is indispensable to safeguarding the lives and properties of pedestrians, motorists, and residents traversing the City, especially during nighttime.

She said well-lit thoroughfares serve as a deterrent to criminal activities and road accidents, thereby promoting public safety and order.

"Major roads such as the Bacolod Airport Highway serve as vital gateways to the city and remain poorly illuminated in several sections, posing hazards to commuters and affecting the city's image," she added.

Ang noted that it is the policy of the City Government of Bacolod to provide basic services and infrastructure that enhance the quality of life and promote the general welfare of its constituents.

Ang said the CEO should conduct an immediate assessment of all non-functional and unlit street lights and to submit a comprehensive report and action plan to the City Council within 30 days from receipt hereof.

The copies of the resolution will be furnished to the Office of the City Mayor and the CEO for their information and appropriate action. (MAP)