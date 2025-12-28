Council to hold special session for environmental, sanitary contracts

THE Bacolod City Council will hold a special session on Monday, December 29, 2025, to act on the request of Mayor Greg Gasataya for an authority to sign the City’s environmental and sanitary services contract.

Councilor Caesar Distrito, a presiding officer, said the session was called to consider and act upon the urgent request of Gasataya for an authority to sign the contracts of service for Calendar Year 2026 to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of essential waste management services.

These are the P330 million for the environmental and sanitary services collection, hauling and disposal of garbage; and the P110 million for the environmental and sanitary services management, operation, and maintenance of the city’s sanitary landfill in Barangay Felisa.

Lawyer Hermilo Pao-yon, Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) head, earlier said the city’s current garbage hauler, IPM–Construction and Development Corp. (IPM-CDC), submitted the lowest calculated bid for the collection, hauling, and disposal of garbage, and the management, operation and maintenance of the sanitary landfill.

After the bid evaluation, the BAC’s Technical Working Group also conducted a post-qualification inspection at the IPM-CDC’s main office.

The Approved Budget for the Contract (ABC) for the collection, hauling, and disposal of garbage is P330 million, while P110 million is allotted for the management, operation and maintenance of the sanitary landfill.

The IPM-CDC’s contract will end on December 31, 2025. (MAP)