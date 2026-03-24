Couple arrested for rob-slay of Turkish national

A COUPLE was arrested in follow-up operation by operatives of the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) over the killing of a Turkish national in Ilog, Negros Occidental, on March 22, 2026.

Arrested were a 34-year-old man and his 35-year-old live-in partner, both residents of Barangay Canlamay, Ilog, Negros Occidental.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) Public Information Office chief, said PRO-NIR, through Nocppo, has successfully solved the killing of a Turkish national in Ilog, within hours following the incident, leading to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of key pieces of evidence.

The victim, a 57-year-old Turkish national and resident of Barangay Cabug, Bacolod City, was found lifeless around 2 a.m. on March 22, 2026, in a sugarcane plantation in Sitio Mampuso, Barangay Canlamay, Ilog.

Investigation revealed that the victim had been drinking with a female companion prior to the incident.

While traversing a sugarcane field, the victim was attacked and mauled by unidentified perpetrators, sustaining fatal injuries to the head.

Through intensified investigation, follow-up operations, and coordination with joint operating units, Malong said police operatives identified and arrested the two suspects.

During the course of investigation, she said the male suspect admitted to the killing and disclosed that the crime was motivated by robbery.

He also revealed that the attack was premeditated and planned together with his live-in partner, who lured the victim prior to the incident.

A joint operation involving the Ilog Municipal Police Station, 605th Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB), 6th Special Action Force Special Action Battalion (SAF SAB), and elements of the Philippine Army (47IB, 3ID) led to the recovery of vital evidence at the crime scene.

They also recovered the victim’s prosthetic leg and clothing; car key; suspect’s clothing, including gloves and sweatshirt; and a black t-shirt used as a facial covering.

Malong said the swift recovery of evidence and admission of the suspect further strengthened the case build-up for the filing of appropriate charges.

Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay also commended the operating units for their prompt and coordinated response.

“This swift resolution reflects our firm resolve to deliver justice and hold perpetrators accountable. We will remain relentless both in solving crimes and strengthening preventive measures to ensure the safety of our communities,” Ibay said.

PRO-NIR assured the public of its continued commitment to intensified police operations, strong inter-agency coordination, and immediate response to incidents involving violence and threats to public safety. (MAP)