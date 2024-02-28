Courtesy Visit, Courtesy Exit

The newly appointed Acting Director of the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office, Police Colonel Rainerio M. De Chavez, made a courtesy visit to the Governor's Office on February 27.

During his visit, he was warmly welcomed by Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer and Board Members Andrew Montelibano and Jose Benito Alonso.

The honorable provincial officials extended their warm greetings and wished the Acting Director all the best for his future endeavors.

Police Colonel De Chavez succeeded the former NOCPPO Director, PCOL Leo Pamittan, also paid an exit courtesy call to Governor Lacson at the Capitol.

In his visit, Police Colonel De Chavez expressed his gratitude to the Governor for his unwavering support, trust, and confidence during his tenure as the provincial Police Director.

It is worth mentioning that Police Colonel De Chavez has previously served as the provincial police director of Batangas and was officer-in-charge of the Rizal Police Provincial Office.

He is a distinguished member of the Philippine National Police Academy Class of 2000.*