Criminology interns rewarded for good deeds

Criminology interns, Robert King Gonzales, Jonas Andrei Garcenila, Emer Jan Bancal, and Edmar Flores represented by Joceleo Bello, all of Bago City College, received the Star Kawani Spot Awards from the city government January 12.

The award is actually given to employees in recognition for their day-to-day efforts that contribute in a special way in getting the job done.

This encourages productivity and creativity by promptly rewarding contributions to qualify efficiency and effectiveness of the daily operation of the offices.

“In the aim to make our city the most client-friendly LGU, your excellent and admirable effort resulting in client satisfaction that translates to the promotion of the city government’s core value of love of God and country,” the certificate given to them reads.

During their courtesy call to Mayor Nicholas Yulo at his office this afternoon, the latter lauded them for exemplifying kindness and compassion to others.

The criminology interns gained praise on social media after helping a tired elderly woman in selling vegetables at the vicinity of Manuel Y. Torres Memorial Coliseum and Cultural Center around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 11.

Mayor Yulo expressed hopes that their good deed will spur inspiration to others, especially to their fellow youth, to also have concern and uphold goodwill towards others, especially to the needy.

City Human Resource Management Officer and Administrator-Designate Tricia Matti also thanked the interns for setting a good example to their fellow interns, as she wished them good luck in their future profession as members of the law enforcement agency. (PR)