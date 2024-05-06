CSAB standout returns to 2024 Palarong Pambansa

Joshua Emmanuel Deita, a 17-year-old Grade 11 student-athlete hailing from Colegio San Agustin Bacolod, and a semi-finalist in the 2023 Palarong Pambansa, is gearing up to return and vie in the 2024 edition of the prestigious event set to take place in Cebu City this July.

Deita showcased his prowess in a nail-biting semi-final match against a formidable opponent from Antique province.

Despite the tight scores until the second round, Deita surged ahead with three consecutive body armor kicks followed by a head kick, clinching a commanding lead and ultimately securing victory.

The finals proved to be an even more intense encounter against a resilient rival from Iloilo province.

The first round was a thrilling exchange, with scores neck and neck until it was tied after a minute of kicks and punches. Deita managed to establish a six-point lead with just 24 seconds remaining, maintaining it until the final buzzer sounded.

In the second round, he widened the gap, cruising to a comfortable 12-point victory as his opponent from Iloilo struggled to keep pace.

Deita's triumph in the Secondary Boys Kyorugi Welterweight Category of the Taekwondo Event at the 2024 Western Visayas Regional Athletic Association held at the University of Negros Occidental – Recoletos Gym from May 4-6, 2024, solidifies his position to once again represent Western Visayas in the upcoming Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City. (PR)