Cumayas wins VG 10-ball billiard tournament

Cebuano billiard sensation Jerson Cumayas defeated veteran Jundel Mazon to rule the 1st Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer 10-ball open tournament at the SM Bacolod event center.

The 27-year-old won the last three racks to score 11 against Mazon’s seven.

Cumayas won over Ruben Cuña, 9-5, to reach the finals while Mazon scored impressive come-from-behind wins against John Vincent Vicedo and Kyle Amoroto in the semi-finals.

The billiards sensation from Lilloan, Cebu took home P400,000 in cash while Mazon won P150,000.

A total of 131 billiard players joined the week-long tournament.*