DA-6 groundbreaks P2-M training center in Sagay

The Department of Agriculture-Western Visayas held a groundbreaking of P2 million Adaptation and Mitigation Initiative in Agriculture (AMIA) Training Center for Menakalaw Farmers Beneficiaries Association (MEFABA) in Brgy. Rizal, Sagay City, recently.

The training center will be the venue of the farmers association for their future events and projects in livelihood to ensure their economic resilience and mitigation of the effects of climate change to the local agriculture industry.

The groundbreaking was held on April 19 together with 2nd District Rep. Alfredo Marañon, III, Councilor Perfecto Marañon, Chairman-Committee on Agriculture, Brgy. Rizal Capt. Donato Marañon, DA-6 Regional Technical Director for Operations and Extensions Engr. Jose Albert Barrogo, Engr. Austin Miravelles from DA-6, AMIA Project Leader Carmelita C. Fantilanan, City Agriculturist Julie Delima, MEFABA (AMIA Village Sagay) Chairperson Jose Constantino, and the members of the association and the staff from the City Agriculture Office.

DA-6 also turned over P450,000.00 to the Menakalaw Farmers Beneficiaries Association during the program.

During his speech, Cong. Marañon pledged to support the farmer association with their water supply to sustain the needs specially with their farming activities.

He also expressed his thanks to DA-6 for the creation of the AMIA Training Center in Sagay.

Barrogo alaso said that AMIA Training center aims is to increase the production and income of farmers and the food security in the community.

He added that he hopes that the stakeholders will help in sustaining this program, and he committed to put in a Solar Powered Irrigation System to address the lack of water supply in the area.

In his response on behalf of MEFABA, Constantino thanked DA-6 and Sagay City for the continued support and projects received from the DA-AMIA program. (PR)