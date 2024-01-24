DA-6, Province discuss agri productivity, food security

Department of Agriculture VI Regional Executive Director Dennis Arpia paid a courtesy visit to Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson at the Capitol, yesterday, and discussed updates on the province’s agricultural productivity and food security programs.

Office of the Provincial Agriculturist OIC Dr. Dina Genzola presented the Negros Occidental Food Security Updates including rice production trends and yearly yield targets.

The 2024 Programs and Projects of Negros Occidental focus on rice program, high-value crop development program, National Urban and Peri-urban Agriculture Program, corn program, livestock program, organic agriculture program, special area for agricultural development, and multiplier farm project. (PR)