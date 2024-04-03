DA discounts cloudseeding for NegOcc, dry spell damage reaches P97M

The cloud seeding operation will not result in light to moderate rains due to the lack of moisture and less seedable clouds in the province of Negros Occidental, the Bureau of Soils and Water Management said after conducting a joint area assessment in the province amid the drought.

This is the reason why the Department of Agriculture has turned down Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson’s appeal to reconsider its decision to conduct cloud seeding operations in the province.

"Sometimes we see clouds but there is a scientific explanation. We want to push for cloud seeding to give us even slight rain but the assessment of experts showed that it cannot give even slight rain," Lacson said.

The BSWM also stated that it is not recommending cloud seeding operations as crops will be adversely affected, including the mango plantation in San Carlos, Negros Occidental which has 20,659 trees, which is induced and in fruit development, and the province of Guimaras, which accounts to a total of 2,752 trees with a breakdown of 215 trees are at bud emergence/elongation/ pre-to full bloom stage, 1,875 trees in fruit setting stage and 662 trees in fruit development to maturity.

Meanwhile, Lacson also said that as of March 27, Provincial Agriculturist Dina Genzola has reported that damage to crops in the province due to drought has already reached P97,768,037.45. The damages include P93,050,227.56 for rice and P4,737,809.69 for corn.

The figure is expected to increase as the extreme heat forecasted by Pag-asa will continue this April.

On the suspension of classes on April 1 and 2 due to extreme heat, Lacson said he leaves the decision to the respective local government units and the Department of Education.

"There are talks that it will be hotter in the next several days so it's up to the DepEd and LGUs to decide to call off classes or not," Lacson said.

At least 284 schools located in seven towns in Negros Occidental, the most number in Western Visayas, based on updated data furnished by the Department of Education (DepEd) as of 3 p.m. on April 1 suspended classes.

On several grassfires due to extreme heat, Lacson said, "I hope it's not intentional because it could lead to more damages. Maybe landowners can do something to avoid grass fires like cutting grass or even watering them," Lacson said.*