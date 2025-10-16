DA, SRA assure no sugar importation until mid-2026

TO RESTORE confidence among farmers, millers, and traders, the Department of Agriculture (DA) has assured stakeholders that there will be no sugar importation until the first half of 2026.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu-Laurel Jr., Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) Administrator Paul Azcona, and SRA Board Member and Farmers’ Representative Dave Sanson earlier held a meeting to address concerns over the low prices of raw sugar seen during the first sugar bidding in Negros on October 9.

The sugar biddings are held weekly throughout the harvest season, typically spanning 38 weeks.

Initial discussions with sugar traders revealed market hesitation, largely influenced by conflicting statements from various sugarcane farmer groups.

As a result, major traders refrained from purchasing sugar during the previous bidding.

In a statement, Tiu-Laurel, Azcona, and Sanson jointly assured stakeholders that no sugar importation is planned until the end of the current milling season, projected between May and June 2026.

“Let us be clear, there is, and never was, any talk of an importation program for Crop Year 2025-2026 until we finish significant milling, have firm production figures, and ensure any imports would only be classified as C or reserve sugar,” Laurel and Azcona said.

It was also agreed in the meeting that a two-month buffer stock of refined sugar will be maintained at all times to ensure market stability.

The DA official said that all sugar imports, if any, will continue to be classified strictly as reserve (C) sugar and not enter the domestic market directly.

On his part, Sanson also welcomed the decision of the DA.

“This move assures our farmers that the current administration prioritizes their welfare. It’s a welcome development, and we hope this stabilizes prices now that speculation has been addressed,” he said.

DA records showed that since 2022, the sugar industry has seen a steady expansion in planted areas—from 380,000 hectares to 409,000 this year.

Under the leadership of Tiu-Laurel and Azcona, farmgate prices have remained stable, encouraging more farmers to grow sugarcane.

Retail prices have also held steady, benefiting both farmers and consumers, many of whom come from sugarcane-growing communities. (MAP)