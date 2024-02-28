DA Western Visayas certifies local producers organic

The Department of Agriculture - Bureau of Agriculture and Fisheries Standards (BAFS) recently granted a Participatory Organic Certification (POC) to five Participatory Guarantee System (PGS) group members of the Tubungan Vegetable Producers Association (TVPA).

Antonio Tadiaque of Piloks Farm, Antonio Tacan Sr. of Tony’s Farm, Richard Tamara of Talento Integrated Farm, Felomino Tacalan of Minong’s Farm, and Salvador Talento Jr. of Buddylyn’s Farm completed all the requirements of the BAFS.

BAFS inspected, validated, and verified the farming practices and production areas in compliance with the current Philippine National Standards for organic agriculture.

They focus on growing fruit trees, vegetables, root crops, legumes, and raising livestock and poultry.

The certified organic farmers use concoctions (Fermented Fruit Juice, Fermented Plant Juice, and wood vinegar) and apply vermicompost to produce healthy vegetables for the community.

The Organic Market Food Depot, managed by the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Tubungan, is their partner in selling their produce during market days, KADIWA ng Pangulo, and trade fairs and exhibits. (PR)