Damage to crops in NegOcc due to El Niño reaches P184.7M

The damages to rice and corn crops in Negros Occidental caused by the El Niño phenomenon have increased to P184,764,120.11 as of April 17.

Based on the report of the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist, the rice damage is placed at P180,026,310.23 and damages to corn crop damage reached P4,737,809.89.

Cauayan incurred the bulk of the damages to rice crops with P67,889,229.

The drought affected 20 barangays, a total of 1,128 farmers, and 579.54 hectares of rice land in the town.

In the province, the drought affected 159 barangays, 4,574 farmers, and 3,288.75 hectares of rice lands.

Calatrava reported the most damages to corn crops with P3,877,704.80, the report showed.

Meanwhile, Himamaylan City Mayor Raymund Tongson said they are now utilizing its P23 million savings from last year to cushion the effects of the drought.

Tongson also said that as of this time, the city government is not yet declaring a state of calamity but is waiting for the recommendation from the Office of the Civil Defense after they got the information that it would be advantageous for the local government units if they declare the state of calamity.

"We're waiting on the movements of other neighboring local government units," Tongson said.

He said they have been giving food packs to affected farmers, and that they are also planning to acquire other logistics such as pumps and hoses, as well as water filter trucks.*